Accused spat at a garda

A MAN who spat at a garda in the back seat of a patrol car was ordered to do 120 hours of community service.

Jason Osbourne (47), with an address of Thornfield Square, Clondalkin, appeared before Tallaght District Court charged with obstructing gardai and assault of Garda Joe Glennon under section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Garda Kevin Mullahy told the court that on July 30, 2022 at the N81 in Tallaght, Mr Osbourne was arrested and while being brought to Tallaght Garda Station in the back of a squad car he became “aggressive” and spat in the face of a garda Glennon.

Garda Glennon suffered no serious injuries, but the incident was “very degrading” and “psychologically upsetting” for the officer, according to Garda Mullahy.

The accused, who had been drinking at the time of the incident, had subsequently apologised to Garda Glennon and was given “credit” by gardai for his remorse.

Mr Osbourne has 17 previous convictions, including three for public order offences.

Ciara Ní Ghabhann BL, defence counsel, said Mr Osbourne was not working at the time but was hoping to secure work with a bus company as a driver.

At the time of the incident, the court heard that the defendant’s now ex-partner, had a safety order against her ex-partner, and that Mr Osbourne felt he was being accused of an offence by gardai.

“He took umbrage, that’s where it stems from,” said Ms Ní Ghabhann.

Judge Patricia McNamara noted the guilty plea by the defendant, which was entered at an early date, and sentenced him to 120 hours community service in lieu of a recommended five-month prison sentence, subject to a probation suitability report by September 26, 2025.