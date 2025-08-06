Over 120 apartments now available to rent from council

Over 120 apartments at Stonemount development at the former De La Salle National School site

Over 120 apartments at a major new Ballyfermot development are now available to rent through Dublin City Council’s choice-based letting scheme.

The 128 apartments are Phase Two of the ongoing Stonemount development at the former De La Salle National School site in Ballyfermot.

A joint venture between The Iveagh Trust and Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd, the site will accommodate up to 839 apartments, an amenity space and a crèche when completed.

Eligible applicants can apply under DCC’s choice-based letting scheme for 55 one-bed, 67 two-bed and 6 three-bed apartments in Block B of the eight-block development.

DCC is “is inviting eligible applicants from our waiting lists who have selected Area J as their area of preference to apply for the above properties,” the council said online.

“In this development there will be on site staff seven days per week. It is well serviced by bus routes that can bring you into the city centre and only a short walk to a number of shops in the area. There are also schools close by,” the description on the council’s website read.

“Parking cannot be guaranteed, as there is a limited number of parking spaces allocated to tenants. All properties will be filled with quality kitchens and bathrooms and are let unfurnished. Pets will require the permission of The Iveagh Trust.”

According to Cllr Cllr Hazel De Nortúin (PBP), DCC will hold an information session in the Ballyfermot Civic Centre on Wednesday, August 6, “to share all the information”.

“They’ll also help anyone who can’t make an application online and wants to submit a hard copy,” the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh councillor said.

For more information visit dublincity.ie/housing

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

