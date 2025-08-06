Bus stops earmarked for NTA upgrades

Three bus stops in South Dublin have been approved for upgrading under the NTA Bus Stop Enhancement Programme.

Two Lucan stops involved are located at Foxborough on the Balgaddy Road and are served by the C1, C2, L51, L53 and L54 routes, while a Tallaght stop considered for improvement is located at Alderwood on the Old Blessington Road and is served by the 77A, 27, 65, S8 and 54A routes.

The funding has been made available last year to improve accessibility and usability of bus stops in the county, potentially including improvements to footpaths, kerbing, markings, and other associated infrastructure.

SDCC proposed the three locations to the NTA who have approved the initial design, which once completed will have to be approved by a Road Safety Audit before works can start.

Subject to planning permission and the availability of adequate space, additional bus shelters can also be installed but are to be managed by the NTA directly, explained SDCC.

Besides the three approved locations, SDCC expect to enhance 20 bus stops across the county in 2025, with locations being released after approval by the NTA and “the busiest bus routes” being targeted first.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.