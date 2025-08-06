Search
At the Ballyfermot Youth Service launch

Over 15,000 took part in youth services in the last year

Ellen GoughAugust 6, 2025 9:21 am

Ballyfermot Youth Service held almost 1,400 events last year, for over 15,000 participants.

That’s according to their Annual Report for 2024, which was launched at a lunchtime event on Friday, July 25.

