Jobs and Training – July 31, 2025
Local employment and training opportunities this week include: Two Mechanics for Truck and Van servicing, a School Attendance Officer in Tallaght Community School and a School Cleaner is required in Ballinteer Community School.
Dalata Hotels sold for €1.4 billion to Scandinavian property companiesBusiness
THE sale of Dalata Hotel Group will provide better access to capital and a larger platform to “accelerate growth” according to senior...
Selecting staff within the council is based on ‘merit and transparency’Business
The selection process for new staff within South Dublin County Council is “based on merit,” SDCC said in response to a councillor...
St Matthew’s fighting fit with credit union’s €10,000 boostBallyfermot
ST MATTHEW’S Boxing Club secured a substantial €10,000 in sponsorship from the Ballyfermot Credit Union. The funding will upgrade equipment, including a...
Small firms say that high costs of material pose substantial riskBusiness
TARIFFS, access to finance and rising input costs, are some of the biggest concerns facing Irish small and medium-sized enterprises, according to...
AUTHOREcho Staff
