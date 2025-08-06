Search
Jobs and Training – July 31, 2025

Echo StaffAugust 6, 2025 11:57 am

Local employment and training opportunities this week include: Two Mechanics for Truck and Van servicing, a School Attendance Officer in Tallaght Community School and a School Cleaner is required in Ballinteer Community School.

Dalata Hotels sold for €1.4 billion to Scandinavian property companies

Business

THE sale of Dalata Hotel Group will provide better access to capital and a larger platform to “accelerate growth” according to senior...

Selecting staff within the council is based on ‘merit and transparency’

Business

The selection process for new staff within South Dublin County Council is “based on merit,” SDCC said in response to a councillor...

St Matthew’s fighting fit with credit union’s €10,000 boost

Ballyfermot

ST MATTHEW’S Boxing Club secured a substantial €10,000 in sponsorship from the Ballyfermot Credit Union. The funding will upgrade equipment, including a...

Small firms say that high costs of material pose substantial risk

Business

TARIFFS, access to finance and rising input costs, are some of the biggest concerns facing Irish small and medium-sized enterprises, according to...
