One year in jail for woman who caused €25k worth of damage

A woman, captured on live footage setting fire to a power box on a pole housing a garda camera, has been jailed for one year, reports Fiona Ferguson.

Celine Carroll (46) set fire to one power box and was observed on live footage attempting to set fire to a second power box by gardai watching monitors in Ballyfermot garda station

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Carroll caused €25,000 worth of damage.

Carroll, of Cherry Orchard Avenue, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to arson at Cherry Orchard Parade, on January 18, 2018. She has 39 previous convictions.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Judge Elva Duffy said it had been a deliberate decision to set the fires and Carroll had caused serious damage. She took into account her apology and personal circumstances.

Judge Duffy noted Carroll was now doing a certain amount to help herself and making efforts to deal with her addiction. She imposed a two-and-half-year sentence and suspended the final 12 months on strict conditions.

Garda Niall Dillon told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that gardai monitoring cameras in the early hours of the morning observed Carroll attempting to set a fire.

A second fire was already lit. Gardai attended at the scene.

Two people, Carroll and a male, fled the scene into a housing estate at Cherry Orchard Parade.

The pair’s movements were tracked on garda cameras and they were observed going into the front garden of a house nearby.

Gardai approached them but Carroll jumped railings and fled.

She was apprehended following a short foot pursuit after she tripped over a kerb. She resisted arrest “wildly” kicking, spitting and shouting obscenities at gardai.

She was placed in a patrol car but jumped out and ran away while gardai were arresting her male co-accused.

She was arrested again and continued to resist gardai until she was restrained and brought to the garda station. At the station she continued to shout and spit. She made contact with a garda’s face with her head.

She told gardai she had been “playing with fire” and said she had “nothing else to do.” She said she chose those spots because of the cameras.

She denied she was being paid or that she owed money.

She outlined how she had used rubbish, tissues, tyres and a lighter to set the pole on fire.

The court heard the case had been delayed after Carroll had “gone to ground” and took a bench warrant.

Kevin McCrave BL, defending, outlined that Carroll had a difficult upbringing and that a number of family members had tragically taken their own lives.

He said she had become a heroin addict at the age of 16 and was aware she was on “borrowed time.”

He said she is sick of being an addict and wants to get off the “merry-go-round” of drug addiction.

Counsel said she was highly intoxicated on the night and accepts what she did. He said she wishes to apologise to everyone. He said she wants to go to drug treatment and is willing to engage with addiction services.