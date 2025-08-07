This weeks front pages – August 7, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…
Tallaght Hospital ED tops the waiting time lists in the countryNews
People spent an average of nine-and-a-half hours in Tallaght Hospital’s Emergency Department in the first six months of 2025 according to HSE...
Bus stops earmarked for NTA upgradesLucan
Three bus stops in South Dublin have been approved for upgrading under the NTA Bus Stop Enhancement Programme. Two Lucan stops involved...
Call to curb water use over August holiday weekendNews
Uisce Éireann is carrying out critical and complex repair works to a major pipeline that connects Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and...
AUTHOREcho Staff
