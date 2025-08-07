Search
This weeks front pages – August 7, 2025

Echo StaffAugust 7, 2025 8:51 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

Tallaght Hospital ED tops the waiting time lists in the country

News

People spent an average of nine-and-a-half hours in Tallaght Hospital’s Emergency Department in the first six months of 2025 according to HSE...

Bus stops earmarked for NTA upgrades

Lucan

Three bus stops in South Dublin have been approved for upgrading under the NTA Bus Stop Enhancement Programme. Two Lucan stops involved...

Call to curb water use over August holiday weekend

News

Uisce Éireann is carrying out critical and complex repair works to a major pipeline that connects Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and...
