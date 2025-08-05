St Francis women shine to progress to shield final

St Francis FC’s Senior Women team find themselves in the FAI Amateur Shield Final after a recent victory over Leeside United in the competition’s semi final.

Now in a cup final as well as halfway through their first season in the highest division in amateur women’s football the EWFL Premier, Manager Stuart Smith reflected on the journey so far and what has changed since he started in the role three seasons ago.

“We’ve brought in some new players and upped our training. It’s a bit more professional now then what it was.

‘This is our first season in the top division and we’ve won some and we’ve lost some and we’ve learned a little bit and we’ve also gained a bit more experience.

‘We brought in a couple of new girls as well who brought the team onto another level as well.”

Smith touched on the expectations of the squad at the start of the season and if they were expecting to reach a final.

“At the start of the season we weren’t. We sat down with the squad and went through personal goals.

‘One or two players might have popped up and said oh I’d love to get a good cup run.

‘That obviously sparked the fire as well. The girls are buzzing for it.

‘They want to make amends for losing a cup final to Newbridge a couple years ago. Cabinteely though will be a really good side.

‘We beat them earlier this season and they beat us earlier this season so it’s going to be a proper final, evenly matched.”

The semi final saw the Baldonnel side win the game 4-3, though there were a couple of ropey moments after they had initially been ahead by 4-1 conceding two in the last ten minutes.

“It kind of looks closer than it was, we played well on the day and kept possession of the ball really well. With the little bit of experience we are gaining each week we are still making the odd mistake which could have cost us.”

The St Francis boss outlined a few areas where they can improve upon and steps being taken to do so.

“We just signed a new goalkeeper, Maria Ryan. She’s in the door now, she’ll make us stronger at the back. We’re creating a lot of chances but we’re just not taking them at the minute. That’s for the training ground.”

Smith touched on the development of the women’s game over the years.

“Some of the clubs are starting to get more and more professional and some of the clubs aren’t. The facilities aren’t good enough.

‘Some of them are really strong and are starting to put the time, the effort, the energy into the ladies more.

‘Particularly in St Francis, I’ve been coaching in Francis the last 10 or 12 years, I would have been a mascot on the day they reached the FAI Cup Final.

The final takes place on Sunday, August 9 against Cabinteely.