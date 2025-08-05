Search
Teenage cyclist (19) dies in hospital after being hit by a car in Clondalkin
The Fonthill Road, beside St John’s and the GAA pitches in Clondalkin is closed by gardai and traffic diversions are in place

Teenage cyclist (19) dies in hospital after being hit by a car in Clondalkin

Ellen GoughAugust 5, 2025 10:40 am

A teenaged cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a car in Clondalkin last Sunday night.

The 19-year-old had been injured in the collision with a car on the R133 Fonthill Road South shortly after 11.40pm on Sunday, July 27.

He was taken to Beamont Hospital that night in “a critical condition”, where he died from his injuries on Monday, August 4.

The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigating gardaí have now renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward, especially road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have relevant camera footage (including dash-cam) that they can make available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Read More


Allegations of abuse towards prisoners by staff in Cloverhill

Clondalkin

SOME Prison staff at Cloverhill Prison falsified records of two prisoners who were found dead in cells, and used “excess force” to...

UPDATE: Gardai seek help in finding missing John (55)

Latest

UPDATE: John O’Reilly has been located safe and well. Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing 55-year-old John O’Reilly, who has...

Tallaght Hospital ED tops the waiting time lists in the country

News

People spent an average of nine-and-a-half hours in Tallaght Hospital’s Emergency Department in the first six months of 2025 according to HSE...

This weeks front pages – July 31, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST