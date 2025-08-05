Teenage cyclist (19) dies in hospital after being hit by a car in Clondalkin

The Fonthill Road, beside St John’s and the GAA pitches in Clondalkin is closed by gardai and traffic diversions are in place

A teenaged cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a car in Clondalkin last Sunday night.

The 19-year-old had been injured in the collision with a car on the R133 Fonthill Road South shortly after 11.40pm on Sunday, July 27.

He was taken to Beamont Hospital that night in “a critical condition”, where he died from his injuries on Monday, August 4.

The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigating gardaí have now renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward, especially road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have relevant camera footage (including dash-cam) that they can make available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.