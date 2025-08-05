Search
Tallaght Hospital ED tops the waiting time lists in the country

Echo StaffAugust 5, 2025 10:26 am

People spent an average of nine-and-a-half hours in Tallaght Hospital’s Emergency Department in the first six months of 2025 according to HSE provisional data.

This was three hours higher than the average national waiting time, which was 6.28 hours.

