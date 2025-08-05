Tallaght Hospital ED tops the waiting time lists in the country
People spent an average of nine-and-a-half hours in Tallaght Hospital’s Emergency Department in the first six months of 2025 according to HSE provisional data.
This was three hours higher than the average national waiting time, which was 6.28 hours.
AUTHOREcho Staff
