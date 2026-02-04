Man discovered with close to €1,200 worth of drugs by gardai is fined €500

A MAN whom gardai discovered with close to €1,200 in drugs was fined at Blanchardstown District Court.

Stephen Mooney (38), with an address of Greenfort Lawns, Clondalkin, appeared before court.

Gardai said they arrested the accused at Clondalkin Garda Station following the seizure of drugs at his Greenfort home on March 6, 2024.

After analysis crack cocaine to the value of €799 and diamorphine to the value of €396 was discovered.

The court heard Mooney has 54 previous convictions, but has not come to garda attention since the offence.

Defence counsel said their client had struggled with drug addiction to crack cocaine and heroin but has since turned his life around.

“He is a father to three kids, which was a big turning point for him to change,” said defence counsel. The court heard Mooney underwent rehabilitation successfully in Clondalkin in February 2025 and is now drug free and after completing a restorative justice programme last year is now giving back to the community via charity cycles and other initiatives.

Upon finishing this programme he hopes to become a truck driver.

Judge Áine Clancy noted positive factors of the case and that Mooney is now drug free.

She fined him €500 with 12 months to pay.

Funded by The Local Courts Reporting Sceheme