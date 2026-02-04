Bus drivers report incidents of stone throwing at vehicles

Over two-thirds of incidents of stones being thrown at buses in the Tallaght area throughout December were reported on one bus route.

Between December 6 last year and January 4, seven incidents of stones being thrown at the 27 route from Jobstown to Clare Hall were reported by drivers.

That’s according to figures reported at a meeting of the Local Transport Forum, made up of representatives from Dublin Bus, Go Ahead and Luas, with local community representation, Elected Representatives and senior members of An Garda Síochána, on Friday, January 9.

Four of the seven incidents involving buses on the 27 route were reported as happening on the Fortunestown Road.

In two incidents, stones thrown at buses travelling through Jobstown resulted in windows being smashed, while another 27 bus had a window on the lower deck broken while travelling along Swiftbrook Drive.

Stones were also thrown at a bus on the 65B route travelling through Killinarden towards Citywest, and at a bus on the 77A route travelling along the Cheeverstown Road, which resulted in a broken window on the lower deck.

A number of incidents of antisocial behaviour were also reported at Friday’s meeting.

A man punched the window of a bus on the 27 route at The Square in Tallaght on December 20 after he was refused permission to board the bus, while a passenger travelling on the 65B through Killinarden Heights reported “inappropriate behavior by a male passenger” to the driver on December 19.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme