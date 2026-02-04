Students put on a fantastic show in Sister Act Jr

“The production was fantastic; I’m really, really happy and proud of all the students that participated in it,” beams Ms Una McArdle, who was the director for Colaiste Bride and Moyle Park College’s production of ‘Sister Act’ jr, performed last week.

Preparations began in August of last year, with auditions and choreography; the production involved weekly rehearsals, including over the Christmas holidays, to lead to a successful run of performances.