Man dragged a little girl away from mother in shopping centre
A man who dragged a visually-impaired child away from her mother will be sentenced next month, reports Claire Henry.
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Stephan Obelngoa (24), of Deerpark Road, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest at The Square, Tallaght. Dublin, on October 2, 2023.
AUTHOREcho Staff
