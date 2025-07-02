Search
Man dragged a little girl away from mother in shopping centre
The incident occurred at The Square in October 2023

Man dragged a little girl away from mother in shopping centre

Echo StaffJuly 2, 2025 9:43 am

A man who dragged a visually-impaired child away from her mother will be sentenced next month, reports Claire Henry.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Stephan Obelngoa (24), of Deerpark Road, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest at The Square, Tallaght. Dublin, on October 2, 2023.

