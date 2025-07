Trisha Errity (in pink) with her cousins outside Clondalkin Library, holding a picture of her grandmother Lillie, father Paul and aunt Veronica outside the library in the 1920s

A new project is gathering memories of Clondalkin Library from all those who have walked through its doors in its 114 years – and even from some who lived there.

A team of librarians in Clondalkin have issued a call for the community to share their memories and experiences of the library, “whether from 5 years ago or 50 years ago” for the project entitled “Memories of Clondalkin Library”.