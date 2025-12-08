Man drove on motorway in the wrong direction

A MAN involved in an “absolutely shocking” road traffic offence which saw him drive onto a motorway in the wrong direction was disqualified from the road for three years and received a suspended sentence.

Shane O’Sullivan (24), with an address of Kilmahuddrick Road, Clondalkin, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court pleading guilty to road traffic offences.

Garda Leo Sayers Ruffley told the court that on July 20, 2024, gardai observed a Ford Focus on the Nangor Road driving at 4.11am in the morning without lights on.

Gardai attempted to stop the Ford Focus on the Nangor Road but upon activating the blue lights, the Focus took off towards the Fonthill Road, hitting speeds of approximately 120km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The pursuit continued on the Fonthill Road in the bus lane, where the Focus reached speeds of 140km/h in a 50km/h zone, going through the lights at the junction with Boot Road, and continued at 130km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Approaching exit 1A at the N7, O’Sullivan drove into oncoming traffic on the motorway.

“It was a dangerous move. It was dark,” said Garda Ruffley.

At that point gardai stopped the pursuit due to the “high level of danger to the public.”

Gardai checked the ownership of the car which belonged to a woman, O’Sullivan’s partner at the time, who told gardai that he had no permission to take the car.

Subsequent investigations by gardai discovered CCTV footage of O’Sullivan getting into the Ford Focus at a Circle K.

He was arrested on the same date, conveyed to Clondalkin Garda Station and charged with dangerous driving and unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

The court heard O’Sullivan has three previous convictions for drugs related offences.

Defence counsel said his client was “totally wrong” and apologised for his actions.

The court heard O’Sullivan was in a relationship at the time with a girl which had just broken up and at the time he was struggling with addiction to cocaine and tablets.

Defence counsel said since then, his client is “completely clean”, in a new relationship, and working aa an apprentice plumber.

Judge Áine Clancy said the details of the charges she heard was “absolutely shocking” with O’Sullivan driving “almost three times the limit” and “worst of all” driving into oncoming traffic with other people on the road which meant the pursuit had to be “discontinued.”

“A row with a partner is no excuse,” said Judge Clancy.

She disqualified O’Sullivan from driving for two years and gave him a three-month sentence, two of which were suspended for 12 months with a fine of €1,000.

