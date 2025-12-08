People ‘fearing for their life’ due to intimidation

“Myself and other elected reps have been inundated with people who are genuinely fearing for their life.”

Calls have been made for a new task force to be established in Balgaddy after reports of drug-related activity and intimidation.

The requests for the new task force in the area come after residents shared with councillors and press their fears about living in the area.

It follows the An Garda Siochána allocation of a four-man Community Policing Unit to patrol Balgaddy on foot and by car.

Residents reported seeing drug-related activity occur as well as being intimidated and harassed by groups.

Councillor Niamh Fennell said that residents have reached out to her and other elected representatives seeking help and noted that they lack trust for authorities.

Cllr Fennell stated: “Issues have gotten a lot worse and myself and other elected reps have been inundated with people who are genuinely fearing for their life.

“They are looking for transfers left, right and centre which is not going to be attainable.”

Some of the people affected by the harassment in Balgaddy told The Echo that the situation has had a strong impact on their mental health, with panic attacks and sleepless nights common for some.

Several residents fear allowing family members to come and visit in case they also fall victim to these incidents while in the area and others reported children feeling terrified.

However, the locals of Balgaddy will have to wait for a new working group to enter the area due to recent legislative changes.

A new Local Community Safety Partnership is being established in South Dublin County Council’s catchment area under the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024.

Safety Partnerships may, in consultation with An Garda Síochána, establish area-based Neighbourhood Community Safety Forums as needed.

But the process rules out the opportunity for any group or task force to be set up until the LCSP is created.

A local policing forum currently exists for the North Clondalkin area but no more can be created until the LCSP is in place and its working groups have been formed.

Cllr Fennell urged her colleagues to continue to push for a task force in Balgaddy, even suggesting that the local authority could write to the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan TD.

“I’ve met and sat with people who are in really severe distress, and I can only foresee people becoming worse and worse in their own situation and if something isn’t done, we need to have this local community safety partnership process quicker – it needs to happen…

“…It actually is really getting out of hand and if we can’t do anything as a council now then we need to push it at a government level.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.