Funding set aside to repair civic roof

Funding has been set aside for repairs to the roof of the Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre.

The repairs are necessary due to the findings of a report on air quality in the building.

Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre is a building used by both Dublin City Council as an area office and as a community centre by the local area.

Dublin South Citizens Information Service was recently granted a five-year short-term letting of a ground-floor unit in the Civic Centre while repairs take place.

Councillor Vincent Jackson noted that the council-owned building opened in 2001 has had several issues in lifespan despite being in “reasonably good condition.”

Cllr Jackson stated: “I have to say, for a building that’s relatively new, even by today’s standards…it has had ongoing issues with roofs and fire alarms and everything else like that.”

The building was opened during the Celtic Tiger and has been noted to be expensive to maintain.

Staff inside the DCC area office within the centre were moved to parts of the community section as repairs on the roof are necessary due to health and safety concerns.

Dublin South Citizens Information Service’s rent will cost over €75,000 across the entire letting period, with a figure per annum of €15,096 to be complemented by other charges such as taxes.

The local authority confirmed that provisions have been made for repairs to the roof and will speak to the board of the centre to see if any more works are necessary.

Cllr Jackson had previously said on the matter: “We would hope and expect that we would, as quickly as possible, get all those parts of the building that are now being deemed to be unsafe to work in back into order.”

