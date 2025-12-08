Flooding on the N81 Tallaght bypass ‘like a swimming pool’

Flooding on the N81 Tallaght bypass last month with council workers clearing the drains

Remedial works to address “ongoing” flooding on the Blessington Road should be resolved by early 2026.

Council staff told members of the Tallaght Area Committee that they have completed a drainage survey along the N81 “which identified a number of failed gully connections, a collapsed section of sewer and silting”.

Flooding along parts of the N81 Tallaght bypass has been a persistent issue at this time of year, with major flooding on the road around Tallaght Stadium and other parts during November 2024 and January 2025.

Cllr Kay Keane (PBP-S) brought the motion to the committee meeting on Monday, November 24, asking the council to “urgently address the issue” of flooding along the N81.

“It’s been going on a long time and recent heavy rain has resulted in it being like a swimming pool from the entrance into Killinarden right up to the turn off at the top of the Jobstown Inn,” she stated.

According to senior council engineer Gary Walsh, South Dublin County Council received funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) “in Q3 this year” conduct the drainage survey and resolve the issue.

“A contractor has been appointed to undertake this remedial work, but it is likely going to be early 2026 before this issue is resolved,” he added.

Cllr Keane said she was happy with the response but asked whether the sections of sewer that needed repairing were the council’s responsibility or Uisce Éireann’s.

She said that the last thing that was needed was for the repairs to be passed back and forth between the two bodies because “then it’s just an ongoing issue that next winter we’ll have the same issues again”.

“That’s a surface water network that we’re tapping into so it’s nothing to do with Uisce Éireann, the repairs are completely within our own remit,” Mr Walsh replied.

“As you say it’s something that’s been ongoing a while, hopefully within the next month or two we’ll get out there and get that sorted,” he said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

