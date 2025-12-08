Search
Volunteers recognised
Cecil, Anne, Laura, Hilda, Richie, Joe, Dave and Tony See more photos on pages 60 & 61

Ellen GoughDecember 8, 2025 10:06 am

A very special recognition night was held in Killinarden Community Centre to mark contributions from over 20 community members over the years.

The first ever Killinarden Community Recognition Awards took place at the community centre on Thursday evening, November 30.

