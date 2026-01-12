Man pleads guilty to breaching domestic barring order

A MAN who shouted at his ex-wife in public “where’s my money” was sent forward for a probation report.

The man (62) appeared in Tallaght District Court, pleading guilty to four charges of breaching a domestic violence barring order.

The court heard the ex-wife was walking through Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, on August 26, 2024, when the man shouted at her to “go back to the bank and get the money”, followed her and told her not to call gardai.

On August 21, 2024 gardai responded to a call that the man appeared at the home of the wife but he was gone by the time they arrived.

On August 31, while the woman was going down the escalator at The Square shopping centre, the man was going up on the opposite side and shouted “wheres my money.”

On September 13, 2024 he shouted at the woman while she was at the post office, breaching a barring order.

Taking to the stand the woman said she was “in fear” during the incidents, and that she does not want anything more to do with the man.

Defence solicitor Ethan Foley, said his client had no previous convictions and has not come to garda attention since.

He said the dates all occurred around the same time period, which followed the breakdown of a 30 year marriage, which led to the man leaving the family home and becoming homeless.

Mr Foley said the man is hoping to make amends.

Judge Patricia McNamara remanded the man on continuing bail to Tallaght District Court on February 27 for a pre-sentence probation report, to include the MOVE programme.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme