Sites to be rezoned to address shortfall in residential lands

Roadstone field on the Belgard Road is on the list identified by South Dublin County Council

Council planners have shortlisted their “emerging preferred options” of sites to be rezoned to address the shortfall in residential lands around South Dublin.

The Housing Growth Requirements Guidelines for Planning Authorities, released in July 2025, set new annual housing growth requirements for each local authority and increased South Dublin County Council’s yearly housing targets by over 600 new dwellings per year.

The council are now looking at rezoning a number of sites across the county to meet these new housing targets, as current residential lands in the region are not enough to meet demand.

A major public consultation in October saw landowners, developers, members of the public and other interested stakeholders make submissions on 43 sites “that may be suitable for residential uses to contribute to meeting the revised housing requirements” for consideration for rezoning.

In an update provided to elected members on November 27, SDCC said they had earmarked a total of 39 landbanks through the public submissions in October and previous submissions to the 2022-2028 South Dublin County Development Plans as well as some “identified by SDCC based on high-level review”.

The update to councillors detailed 16 of these landbanks that were the council’s “emerging preferred options” to prioritise for rezoning.

Sites on this list from the public submission include a 10.16ha site beside Liffey Valley Shopping Centre with a “indicative development potential” of up to 1500 homes, a major agricultural site on the western edge of Adamstown and various industrial sites located along the N7 including the Leinster Motor Group showroom site.

The former owners of the Citywest Hotel, Tetrarch Capital Ltd, had submitted rezoning proposals for both the former Citywest and Executive Golf Courses in Saggart, proposing up to 2,453 homes across both sites, however the update from the council indicated they were only considering utilizing the north-most course for housing.

Lands on the list that SDCC had identified themselves include the Roadstone site on Belgard Road West, a warehouse site adjoining the Foxhunters Pub in Lucan, a site currently occupied by emergency modular housing off Tubber Lane in Stonewall, Adamstown.

A portion of the Coldcut lands owned by Dublin Bus’s Dublin City Services Sports and Social Club members – recently sold to a Sligo-based developer for €5.3million – is also earmarked in the presentation, with the majority of the site to be “retained as open space with enhanced public access to space and facilities”.

If all 16 of these preferred landbanks were to be rezoned, they would provide approximately 203.5ha of residential lands across the county, with the potential to provide up to 9,000 new homes.

These suggested lands are to be moved forward to a public consultation in the early part of 2026, under a proposed variation to the County Development Plan 2022-2028 that will then be voted on by councillors.

