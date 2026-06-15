Mary Queen of Angels receive Re-turn award

THE first ever Re-turn Awards was held at Croke Park awarding Dublin primary schools for their hard work to make a positive change within their communities.

These awards recognised schools that use recycling projects to support sustainability within their community, while fundraising and making positive changes to the community. With judges looking for projects that demonstrated actions such as creativity, teamwork, fundraising success, sustainability awareness and strong community involvement.

Among the winners was Mary Queen of Angels Boys Primary School, Ballyfermot who received the Re-turn Judges Commendation.