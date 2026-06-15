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Logistics facility in Greenogue will create up to 30 new jobs
SHEIN’s Corporate Communications Director, Robin Kiely

Logistics facility in Greenogue will create up to 30 new jobs

Echo StaffJune 15, 2026 3:34 pm

SHEIN, the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, announced the opening of a new e-commerce logistics facility in South County Dublin, expanding its Irish operations as customer demand continues to grow across Ireland and Europe.

Located in Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, the 16,000 sq ft facility will support up to 30 jobs at full capacity, including new warehouse and office roles and is now fully operational.

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