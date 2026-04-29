McHale making progress as Kimatsu UK distributors

With their first three months as UK distributors of Komatsu completed, Rathcoole-based McHale Plant Sales reports a ‘very positive’ market introduction on the part of their Redditch-based McHale Komatsu (MHK) affiliate in which the Japanese manufacturer has a minority shareholding.

Komatsu distributors in Ireland for over 30 years, the Irish company was invited by the Japanese manufacturer to extend their operations by taking on the distribution of their construction equipment in the three UK markets of England, Scotland and Wales, effective from January 1.

Their Komatsu appointment follows in the wake of their earlier 2023 appointment as UK distributors for Finnish-made Metso Lokotrack mobile stone crushers used in quarrying and aggregates production.

In a comment accompanying the statement, their Marketing & Business Development director, Darragh O’Driscoll said: “We are pleased to have made significant progress in a number of key areas: in recruitment, in customer services, engagement with customers in untapped segments, and in the quality of deals that are in our pipeline.”

Despite the uncertainty being caused by global events, the company reports an order intake that is ‘building nicely with a good spread across all sectors’.

‘In addition, the company reports that all matters relating to the establishment of the business, including facilities acquisition, personnel, the transfer of interests, and all financial matters relating thereto ‘have all been completed’ the statement added.

On the customer support services side, a major initiative has seen the establishment of Komatsu Finance in the UK under the direction of territory manager, Colin McHale – who will be followed by two further appointments over the coming months.

Other major developments include the appointment of a new Senior Management Team and Board of Directors including, in the role of MHK Sales Director, the appointment of Mark Turnham, a vastly experienced executive who joined MHK after long service with Hitachi.

Leading MHK’s drive to build Komatsu’s share in the UK market, Mark is supported by a number of key personnel in Sales and Service, including new Area Sales Managers and Product Specialists, and personnel promoted to more senior roles including a new Branch Manager at the company’s Chester-le-Street outlet, a new Service Supervisor, and the appointment of Rob Wilmott to General Sales Manager England & Wales.

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