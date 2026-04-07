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Meeting to build momentum behind promises for new secondary school
St Seton’s Secondary School

Meeting to build momentum behind promises for new secondary school

Echo StaffApril 7, 2026 11:49 am

A PUBLIC meeting will take place at St Setons Secondary School, Ballyfermot at 6pm on April 21.

The purpose of this meeting is to highlight and build momentum behind a new and promised school building at St Setons following the amalgamation of St Johns, St Dominics and Caritas College in 2023.

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