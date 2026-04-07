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More than a gym: The community behind curves in Knocklyon

More than a gym: The community behind curves in Knocklyon

Echo StaffApril 7, 2026 3:57 pm

A STRONG and supportive community of women is building confidence and fitness together at Curves Knocklyon, located at Unit 17, Woodstown Village Shopping Centre, Dublin 16.

Curves Knocklyon has become a welcoming hub for women from the Knocklyon, Firhouse and Templeogue areas who are looking for a friendly and supportive place to stay active and improve their health.

The club offers a 30-minute strength and cardio circuit workout designed specifically for women.

The efficient format allows members to complete a full-body workout in a short amount of time, making it ideal for busy women balancing work, family and everyday life.

What makes Curves Knocklyon stand out is the supportive environment inside the club.

A qualified coach is always present on the circuit, motivating members and helping them use the machines safely while maintaining proper form.

This guidance helps members feel confident and supported throughout their workout.

Members also benefit from monthly coaching sessions, where progress is reviewed and goals are set to help keep motivation high.

The club regularly runs in-club challenges, creating a fun and encouraging way for members to stay consistent while supporting one another.

Alongside the circuit workout, Curves Knocklyon offers high-energy Bootcamp sessions featuring strength training, cardio, boxing and HIIT. These sessions bring variety, fun and plenty of energy while helping members push themselves in a positive environment.

At the heart of Curves Knocklyon is a passionate team of coaches dedicated to helping women feel stronger, healthier and more confident. The club prides itself on creating a welcoming space where women of all ages and fitness levels feel comfortable.

For many members, Curves Knocklyon is more than just a gym — it is a community, a sisterhood and a place where women lift each other up.

Media & Contact Information

Curves Knocklyon

Unit 17, Woodstown Village Shopping Centre

Knocklyon, Dublin 16, D16 H319

Phone: 087 141 1858

Phone: 01 393 8117

Follow Curves Knocklyon on social media for updates, events, challenges and member success stories.

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