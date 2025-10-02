Melia secures title and maiden Formula Vee win

Conor Melia from Lucan leads Eamonn Thornton and Ger Byrne during the Selco.ie Formula Vee race in Mondello Park. Photo by Barry Cregg

WHAT a difference a year makes.

This time last year the final race meeting at Kirkistown Racing Circuit for Lucan man Conor Melia was used to put to rest any demons he had after crashing at the same track earlier on in the season.

This year after already winning the VW Spares LTD ‘B’ Championship at the previous round at Mondello Park, he took his maiden Selco.ie Formula Vee national race win.

The win was a long time coming as he has threatened the top spot on numerous occasions this year.

If the DNF in round three of the competition had not occurred then he would have been in with a shout of claiming the overall championship.

Even with the slight pitfalls, his consistency throughout the season kept him in the race for the overall crown right up until the penultimate round.

Certainly not a bad showing for Melia who only completed his second season of racing this year.

His partnership with the SM Racing team proved to be fruitful for both parties.

The team worked well and succeeded in building on the momentum from last year’s campaign and improved on overall results which culminated in getting his first national race win.

Melia differs from many of his competitors in that he comes from a sim racing background rather than the traditional kart racing that is more common among his contemporaries.

His driving proved to be smoother and less erratic than last year.

This improvement comes from increased experience and time behind the wheel. The vehicle itself is expertly prepped by father and son duo Christy and Stephen Morrin.

Unfortunately Melia was unable to attempt to win the prestigious Emmerson Fittipladi Trophy which traditionally is the final race of the year.

While adverse conditions caused the race to be called off this year, Melia certainly seems well capable of challenging for the crown in next year’s edition.

Speaking after the race he described the final championship race and his overall year.

” I’m just buzzing, I really am, and for the lads {SM Racing} too.

‘We have had the pace all year; it was just hard to get past Gavin for a reasonable newcomer like myself.

‘It’s been said all year and it’s true that my downfall was not winning enough races but today we have shown we can.

“Bishopscourt was where it changed as the lads found a problem with the car that was a leftover from the crash last year.

‘Once that was fixed the pace got much better and we got two second places there.

‘There have been some great races all year with Gavin Buckley, Colm Blackburn and Jack Byrne. Sadly the weather took the Emmerson

‘Fittipaldi race away from us today but I will be back next year with the elbows out a bit more and try and get a few more wins.”