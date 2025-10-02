Thomas Davis ladies denied a place in Senior C’ship final

AMY Conroy grabbed a brace of goals at the National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown on Wednesday as defending champions Kilmacud Crokes booked their spot in the forthcoming Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Football Championship decider with a commanding victory over Thomas Davis 2-18 to 0-6.

Winners of the last three top-tier county finals in the capital (including a 2022 showpiece triumph at the expense of Davis), Crokes sent out a statement of intent as they aim to make it four titles on the bounce in 2025.

Niamh Cotter, Eabha Rutledge and Michelle Davoren were all in fine scoring form for the Southsiders and while Clare native Fidelma Marrinan and Ciara McGuigan did their utmost for the Davis cause, they couldn’t halt the march of Paddy O’Donoghue’s outfit.

Although the opening moments of the contest were tight and tense with both teams enjoying their share of possession, it was Crokes who eventually broke the deadlock courtesy of a fifth minute point from Doireann Egan.

She was later joined on the scoresheet by her midfield partner Kate Murray and with wing-forwards Cotter (free) and Laura Kane also on hand to split the posts, Crokes were four points to the good at the end of the first quarter.

Despite creating a number of opportunities up to this juncture in the play, Davis were finding it difficult to get themselves on the scoreboard.

They finally opened their account on 17 minutes when Ciara McGuigan knocked over a close-range free and the Tallaght side were hopeful this would bring their challenge to life.

Yet while a Davis defence spearheaded by former Dublin stars Siobhan McGrath and Olwen Carey did force a series of turnovers in the opening period, Crokes were relentless in their pursuit of scores and proceeded to create significant daylight as the action progressed.

After her fellow inside forwards Michelle Davoren and Rutledge contributed points from play, Conroy hammered home her maiden goal of the tie in the 25th minute, following excellent approach work by Laura Kane.

This offered Crokes a firm foothold on the night and with another Rutledge point being supplemented by a brace of frees from ex-Cork attacker Cotter, the championship holders brought an emphatic 1-9 to 0-1 cushion into the interval.

This left Davis with an uphill task on the resumption, but even though Rutledge increased her tally at the end of a patient move at the start of the second half, the Kiltipper Road outfit attempted to build some much-needed momentum through successive points from play by Marrinan and Rachel Boland.

However, Crokes maintained a potent attacking threat and confidently reinforced their authority with three scores in-a-row courtesy of Michelle Davoren, Egan and Cotter.

Ciara McGuigan did swing over her second free of the game on 43 minutes, before Crokes once again underlined their credentials either side of the third-quarter mark.

Rutledge and Cotter added further points to their already impressive personal hauls and these efforts were perfectly complimented by another superb goal from Conroy in the 49th minute.

The final outcome had been placed beyond doubt at this stage, but Crokes continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over with points from Cotter, Michelle Davoren and Galway footballer Ailbhe Davoren – whose tireless running was a feature of Kilmacud’s play all throughout the contest.

Credit must be given to Thomas Davis for the way they persisted with their challenge and they did bag late pointed frees through the boots of Marrinan and Ciara McGuigan.

Nevertheless, in spite of being without the services of Lauren Magee, Grace Kos, Molly Lamb and Mia Jennings for a variety of reasons, Crokes showed they remain a formidable force ahead of their second successive final meeting with St Sylvester’s.