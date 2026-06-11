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Men plead guilty to conspiring to murder
Gardai at the scene in Cookstown in 2021

Men plead guilty to conspiring to murder

Echo StaffJune 11, 2026 10:02 am

Two men have pleaded guilty in the Central Criminal Court to conspiring to murder a man in Cookstown four and a half years ago.

35-year-old Jason Dunne of Cedarbrook Place, Ballyfermot and 27-year-old Criag Hayes of Cushlawn Park, Tallaght pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit the murder of Thomas McDonnell between November 28 – December 3, 2021, and both men are due for sentencing next month.

The pair have been remanded until their sentencing date of July 10, with Mr Dunne on bail and Mr Hayes in custody.

The men first appeared at Tallaght District Court earlier this year charged with the attempted murder of Mr McDonnell at Coosktown Road on December 3, 2021.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott was told that a trial date set for Monday, October 5 could be vacated.

Mr McDonnell was shot several times during the shooting incident and was in a serious condition at Tallaght University Hospital following the event.

It is understood that the assailants used several cars in relation to the incident, and one of them was burned as they attempted to set one of these vehicles alight in Rathcoole.

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