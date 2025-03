Pupils and parents of St Dominic’s school at the notice board with Mayor Baby Pereppadan and members of the Parents Association

A new, long-awaited Parents’ Association noticeboard was crafted and donated by the Kilnamanagh Men’s Shed to St Dominic’s NS, where “every parent” is encouraged to get involved.

On Friday, February 28, the Mayor of South Dublin, Cllr Baby Pereppadan unveiled the noticeboard, to the joy of all parents and pupils attending.