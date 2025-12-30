Microsoft granted permission for temporary access road
Microsoft Ireland have been granted planning permission for a temporary construction access road as part of the development of their new facility in Newcastle.
Microsoft Ireland Operations Ltd were awarded planning earlier this year for the development of a Regional Network Gateway (RNG) facility on lands at Castlebaggot, in the townland of Kilmactalway, Newcastle.
AUTHOREllen Gough
