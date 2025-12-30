Search
Microsoft granted permission for temporary access road

Microsoft granted permission for temporary access road

Ellen Gough December 30, 2025

Microsoft Ireland have been granted planning permission for a temporary construction access road as part of the development of their new facility in Newcastle.

Microsoft Ireland Operations Ltd were awarded planning earlier this year for the development of a Regional Network Gateway (RNG) facility on lands at Castlebaggot, in the townland of Kilmactalway, Newcastle.

