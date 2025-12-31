Search
Motorist drove across three lanes
Tallaght District Court

Motorist drove across three lanes

Maurice GarveyDecember 31, 2025 9:44 am

A MOTORIST was fined €450 after he drove across three lanes on the motorway a court heard.

Garaham Hayes (37), Harmonstown Road, Artane, appeared before Tallaght District Court facing a road traffic charge of driving on the N81 without reasonable consideration for other road users.

Garda Gavin Cribbin told the court that on September 22, 2023, at 4pm, he observed the defendant on the N81 cutting across three lanes from left to right.

Garda Cribbin said Mr Hayes did indicate before he changed lanes but gardai considered the driving to be dangerous to other drivers on the road.

Defence counsel said Mr Hayes and his partner at the time, were in the hurry to get back for the removal of a close family member’s body from Harolds Cross Hospice at the time of the incident.

He said his client was a roofer and a father of two.

The court heard Mr Hayes has 11 previous convictions, including eight for road traffic offences.

He was not disqualified from driving at the time of this incident.

Judge Patricia McNamara fined the defendant €450 with four months to pay.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme

Read More


Stepping away from TDATF, but not stepping away from the work

Tallaght

After 20 years with the Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Taskforce, co-ordinator Grace Hill is stepping away from Tallaght, though not from the...

‘Nobody prepares you for a trauma such as the death of a child’

Tallaght

A MOTHER whose toddler son died in his sleep has told how a charity gave her family a lifeline by connecting her...

Young man went on theft spree remanded in custody

Tallaght

A YOUNG man who “didn’t have the best start to life” and went on a theft spree following the death of his...

Nuala celebrates 90th birthday with four generations of family

Tallaght

A local lady celebrated her 90th birthday in style on Saturday evening at Thomas Davis GAA in Tallaght, with four generations of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST