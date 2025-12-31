Motorist drove across three lanes

A MOTORIST was fined €450 after he drove across three lanes on the motorway a court heard.

Garaham Hayes (37), Harmonstown Road, Artane, appeared before Tallaght District Court facing a road traffic charge of driving on the N81 without reasonable consideration for other road users.

Garda Gavin Cribbin told the court that on September 22, 2023, at 4pm, he observed the defendant on the N81 cutting across three lanes from left to right.

Garda Cribbin said Mr Hayes did indicate before he changed lanes but gardai considered the driving to be dangerous to other drivers on the road.

Defence counsel said Mr Hayes and his partner at the time, were in the hurry to get back for the removal of a close family member’s body from Harolds Cross Hospice at the time of the incident.

He said his client was a roofer and a father of two.

The court heard Mr Hayes has 11 previous convictions, including eight for road traffic offences.

He was not disqualified from driving at the time of this incident.

Judge Patricia McNamara fined the defendant €450 with four months to pay.

