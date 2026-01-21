An artist impression of the plans in Adamstown

PLANS for a mixed use residential and commercial development in Adamstown have been lodged with South Dublin County Council.

Evara Developments Limited submitted plans for a 1.67 hectare site in the townland of Gollierstown, Adamstown, Lucan.

The site is located on lands generally bounded by Adamstown Avenue to the north and north-east, to the east by Sleeper’s Place and ‘The Sidings’, to the west by a Civic Plaza, ‘The Platform’ and ‘The Junction’ and to the south by Station Road.

The proposed development comprises a mixed use residential and commercial development in three interconnected blocks (H1, H2 & H3) ranging in height from 1 to 9 storeys accommodating 214 apartments.

There is also plans for 4 retail units located at ground floor level, a childcare facility and associated outdoor play space.

Plans also include all associated site development and landscaping works including amendments to existing road infrastructure at Sleeper’s Place to provide two dedicated drop off bays and a new pedestrian crossing.

Amendments are sought to the local street located to the north of ‘The Railyard’ to accommodate a shared vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian local street and 18 car parking spaces at grade.

The planning application says 82 car parking spaces to serve the development are already provided in the existing multi-storey car park at The Crossings, Adamstown.

The proposed development will be accessed at an upgraded vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian junction at Sleeper’s Place, with the vehicular access to the existing multi-storey car park also being off Sleeper’s Place.

This application relates to the Adamstown Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme Area.

A decision on the planning application is due by February 23, 2026.