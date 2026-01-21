Search
Meet Eimear Brophy – Senior Family Law Solicitor & Head of Family Law Department
Eimear Brophy - Senior Family Law Solicitor & Head of Family Law Department

Meet Eimear Brophy – Senior Family Law Solicitor & Head of Family Law Department

Echo StaffJanuary 21, 2026 12:04 pm

At least 126 hectares of land must be rezoned across the county over the next 14 years

News

At least 126 hectares of land must be rezoned across the county over the next 14 years to meet new housing targets...

Council owned Age-friendly housing developments will not have defibrillators installed

News

Age-friendly housing developments owned by the council will not have defibrillators installed in them, despite calls from councillors.South Dublin County Council have...

Coca Cola grant supports youth development course

Business

A GRANT from Coca-Cola is going towards a youth development programme run by South Dublin County Partnership (SDCP).SDCP, a local development company...

New members appointed to the board at Tallaght Hospital

Business

Two new members have been appointed by the Minister for Health to the board of Tallaght University Hospital.The appointments of Dr Grainne...
