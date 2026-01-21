Meet Eimear Brophy – Senior Family Law Solicitor & Head of Family Law Department
At least 126 hectares of land must be rezoned across the county over the next 14 yearsNews
At least 126 hectares of land must be rezoned across the county over the next 14 years to meet new housing targets...
Council owned Age-friendly housing developments will not have defibrillators installedNews
Age-friendly housing developments owned by the council will not have defibrillators installed in them, despite calls from councillors.South Dublin County Council have...
Coca Cola grant supports youth development courseBusiness
A GRANT from Coca-Cola is going towards a youth development programme run by South Dublin County Partnership (SDCP).SDCP, a local development company...
New members appointed to the board at Tallaght HospitalBusiness
Two new members have been appointed by the Minister for Health to the board of Tallaght University Hospital.The appointments of Dr Grainne...
AUTHOREcho Staff
