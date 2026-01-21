40 events at TradFest across 18 venues around South Dublin County

“WE ARE delighted to have TradFest in South Dublin again this year,” comments Ralph McGarry from the events team of South Dublin County Council.

The biggest traditional music event in Ireland, TradFest, will make a comeback to South Dublin County in January 2026.

With 40 events across 18 venues, Tallaght, Clondalkin, Rathcoole and Rathfarnham villages, as well as the Dublin mountains, will “come alive” next week with the sound of the very best in trad and folk music.

Over time, both the music and the venues where it is performed have evolved; filling South Dublin County’s architecturally stunning buildings with live music creates an unforgettable experience.

In collaboration with partners, neighbourhood organisations, and nearby companies, SDCC has been able to provide a schedule for ancillary events that will occur during or near the main events.

Music workshops will be held at South Dublin Libraries, where you can create instruments out of recyclable materials or “try the pipes” with Na Píobairí Uilleann.

Establishments in Clondalkin and Tallaght will host local music events throughout the week of January 21-25.

One example would include guitarist Mike Hanrahan and singer Eleanor Shanley performing on January 21 at 8:30pm, as they present an intimate evening of music and stories at Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin.

January 22 will see Belfast’s Brian Kennedy, one of Ireland’s most beloved recording artists, performing live at St Maelruain’s Church in Tallaght at 8pm. The famed Frankie Gavin Trio will also light up the stage with fiddle, flute, and piano at Aras Chronain at 8:30pm.

Following a career of over 30 years, the legendary frontman of Hothouse Flowers, Liam Ó Maonlaí, will be returning for a one-off performance in St Maelruain’s on January 23 at 8pm.

This will then be followed up on January 24, which will see the Meath-born sister trio of Sona Lei entertain with their mix of sean nós and contemporary Irish-language songs at Aras Chronain at 1pm.

Uilleann piper Louise Mulcahy, who is also a master of the tin whistle and flute, will be performing in Rathfarnham Castle at 4pm the same day.

Finally, the National Folk Orchestra of Ireland will present the world premiere of Dúchas na Dothra, celebrating Tallaght’s story through luminous, powerful music on January 25 in the Civic Theatre at 5pm.

The full lineup of South Dublin venues and events can be found on TradFest.