Dublin commence league campaign against Donegal

THE Dublin Men’s Footballers kick off their national league campaign this weekend as they take on last year’s All- Ireland Finalists Donegal in Croke Park.

Saturday afternoon will see the Boys in Blue line up for the first time since losing the O’Byrne Cup semi final against Kildare earlier on in the month, though it is likely that we will see a much different line up.

There are plenty of players from Dublin South West who will be hoping to still be involved with the team heading into the National League, perhaps the most notable being St Marys’ Saggart’s Jamie McCarville who lined out at full forward and actually scored a goal in the semi final defeat to Kildare in the O’Byrne Cup.

Others involved in the panel during the O’Byrne Cup included Sean Kirwan from St Judes, Finn Bruton from Lucan Sarsfields and Luke O’Brien from Templeogue Synge Street.

It is hard to imagine a world where Ger Brennan does not bring in more established members of the Dublin panel into the fold, the likes of Ciaran Kilkenny, Cormac Costello, Peadar Cofaigh O Byrne and Con O’Callaghan will surely be getting a call up, though this will be their first intercounty game of the year.

Donegal in comparison have been playing in the McKenna Cup until last weekend where they beat Monaghan in the final cruising to victory by 12 points.

Jim McGuinness’ men reached the final against Monaghan after victories against both Derry and Antrim and looked dangerous throughout.

Unlike Dublin the team have not been fielding totally experimental line ups with several established players featuring in prominent roles during their McKenna Cup campaign.

Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan and Hugh McFadden being just a few of the well established veterans who have received plenty of minutes throughout Donegal’s preseason and prep for the upcoming league.

It remains to be seen whether Dublin’s lack of game time playing as an established starting 15 will have an impact on their result against Donegal.

Another major question will be how many of the young experimental players are replaced by more established experienced personnel and will Donegal’s extra few weeks of games playing as a put together squad be the difference maker?

