Tymon Park hosts juvenile cross country

After being cancelled several times in the last few months due to issues in Citywest and very wet conditions in local public parks, the Dublin juvenile cross-country league 3 decider and U9 championships finally got the green light to take place in Tymon Park last Sunday.

Indeed, the event which was hosted by Rathfarnham/WSAF A.C. proved to be a very successful event with more than 1100 young athletes entered, and athletes from several local clubs securing top league awards.

In the U9 boy’s division, Ben Corrigan (Rathfarnham/WSAF A.C.) won the U9 title on the day and finished joint 3rd overall in the league with Adrian Rotari (Lucan Harriers A.C), while Oliver Carlucci (DSD A.C.) finished 5th overall, and in the U9 girls division, Kate Culhane (DSD A.C.) finished 3rd overall with Croia Clandillon (Lucan Harriers A.C.) finishing 5th overall.

In the U10 divisions, Holly O’Donnell (Rathfarnham/WSAF A.C.) won the final league contest to finish joint 1st , with Neela Ratheshan (Lucan Harriers) and Julia Flynn (DSD A.C.) finishing 5th and 6th respectively in the division, Bobby Campbell (DSD A.C.) finished 2nd overall in the boy’s division, with Olatayo Umana finishing 6th overall.

Emily Corrigan (Rathfarnham/WSAF A.C.) was another to cross the line in first for the host club and the win gave her joint 3rd place overall in the U11 division, while Nathan Keys Donovan (Brothers Pearse A.C.) finished 3rd overall in the boy’s U11 division.

Sophia Stanley (D.S.D. A.C.) made it a hat trick of wins in the U12 division to claim the league title, with club mates Ciara Culhane and Hannah O’Reilly finishing 3rd and 5th respectively overall.

Lainey Sheridan (Rathfarnham/WSAF A.C.) finished 2nd overall in the U13 division after finishing a good 3 rd in the final contest, while Rian Keys Donovan (Brothers Pearse A.C.) recorded his 2nd win of the series to finish 6th place overall in the U13 boys’ division.

In the U14 division Lucy Blessington (Rathfarnham/WSAF A.C.) finished 2nd overall after finishing a good second in her final contest, while Tighe Morris (Donore Harriers A.C.) finished 6 th overall in the boy’s division.

In the U15 girls’ division Lucy Cassidy (Lucan Harriers A.C.) finished 3rd overall, while D.S.D. A.C. athletes Amy Luisa O’Brien and Olivia Butler finished 4th and 5th respectively, and Lily Lonergan (Rathfarnham/WSAF A.C.) finishing in 6th overall in the series.

Harry O’Neill (Donore Harriers) won the boy’s U15 league title, with Bodhi Blighe (DSD A.C.) finishing 2nd , and Lucan Harrier’s athletes Elliot King and Conal Fitzgerald finishing 4th and joint 5th respectively.

In the U16 girl’s division, Poppy Lyons Kennedy finished 6th overall, while Caden Crawford (Lucan Harriers A.C.) claimed the U16 boy’s title after winning the final contest.

Kate Connolly (Rathfarnham/WSAF A.C.) finished 4th in the U17 division with Elena King (Lucan Harriers A.C.) finishing 6th overall, while Ewan Kennedy (D.S.D. A.C.) won the boy’s

U17 division after 3 victories in the series, with club mate Aidan Flanagan finishing 3rd , and Alexander Dunne Martin (Rathfarnham/WSAF A.C.) in 4th overall.

Eve Clarke (Lucan Harriers A.C.) finished 3rd overall in the girl’s U18 division, while Aidan O’Connor (Rathfarnham/WSAF A.C.) finished 2nd overall in the boy’s U18 division.

TAGS Sport

Share This