Mixed weekend for Daire in France

THE 6th round of the European Clio Cup Series was held at the famous Magny Cour track in Nevers, France.

The Qualifying for race one on Saturday was made complicated by the amount of cars on the grid, competition was fierce with just 20 minutes to set a time.

Flock would finish the session with a position of 19th with the first 20 cars on the grid only being separated by a single second.

Daire got off to a positive start in race 1 and held position for the next few laps after an early safety car was deployed to recover two vehicles following a collision.

Keeping his 19th position throughout, once the safety car left the track Daire started to make his way up the placements overtaking several cars ahead of him on the last few laps before managing a solid 12th place finish.

Qualifying on Sunday was similar, with Daire now having more experience in dealing with the sheer volume of cars that were on the grid.

After some skillful racing Daire would finish qualification in 5th place with that being his highest qualifying position of the entire year so far.

Race Two was also marred by a delay with a four car collision causing a serious halt to proceedings.

Maintaining his position in fifth, Daire was clipped and relegated to seventh position.

Keeping himself steady in seventh, Daire would be hit again and fall further behind in placements before ending the race in 12th place, coincidentally the same finishing position he had achieved the day before.

Speaking after the race Daire said,

“It was a mixed weekend, finishing in the top 12 in the European Clio Cup Series is a good result.

‘I want to thank Westbourne Motorsport. I would also like to thank my sponsors, Gorilla Design, Glanhaze Distribution, and Rygor Autos, family and friends for giving me this opportunity to race in Europe.

‘I would also like to welcome John and Linda Whelan of ES Design & Engineering from Dublin in becoming our sponsorship partner. We now look forward to Valencia in Spain to push for top 3 in the Juniors”