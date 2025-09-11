Podium places for Tallaght athletes

TALLAGHT athletes made the podium at the Dublin Five-Mile Road Race Championships that was incorporated in the Lucan Harriers 5-mile Road race on Sunday last.

Indeed, David Callaghan secured bronze in the M35 category after he crossed the finish line in 18th place with a time of 28.29 minutes in a field of 568 finishers, and Gerry Dore topped the podium in the M55 category with a time of 30.50 minutes.

Robbie Furlong finished next in 34.42 followed by Patrick Sinnott (38.20), and Carol Murray with a time of 44.47.

Elsewhere, Cormac Dixon, representing Providence College recorded a good time of 18:42.58 when finishing 8th in the Friars Invitational 6K cross country contest at Highland Park in Attleboro, Mass, USA last Friday.

A week earlier at the National Half Marathon Championships in Tullamore, David Callaghan recorded a time of 1:16.18 when crossing the line in 38th place in a field of 1189 finishers, and he was followed home by Gareth O’Keeffe (1:23.42), and Gerry Schley (1:26.51).