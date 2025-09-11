Hometown heroes shine at first ever Tallaght International Open

Team TMA at the International Open in the National Basketball Arena

THE National Basketball Arena in Tallaght was alive with energy last Saturday as Tallaght Martial Arts (TMA) hosted their first-ever Tallaght International Open.

The landmark event attracted over 30 clubs and almost 500 entries, making it one of the biggest martial arts gatherings the area has ever seen.

From the roar of the crowd to the whoops of joy at scores received, the day was filled with fabulous skill, wonderful spirit, and sportsmanship. Novice, intermediate, and advanced fighters all had the chance to compete, with huge trophies on offer and a buzzing atmosphere from all.

As hosts, Tallaght Martial Arts (TMA) had plenty of reason to celebrate.

Their fighters produced outstanding performances across the board, bringing home a remarkable 46+ podium finishes from just 48 athletes.

From the youngest novices to seasoned veterans, TMA competitors showed their skill, determination, and heart.

In the Points Fighting divisions, TMA shone brightly.

Liam Feeney struck gold twice in Under 12 Advanced and Under 12 Intermediate, while Eoin Finn took Under 14 gold. Georgia Clarke and Isabel Golding shared top spot with Under 12 Advanced gold, with Golding also adding Under 12 Light Contact silver.

Daire Ryan impressed with Under 8 gold and Under 10 bronze, and Alexander Carpenter also claimed Under 12 Novice gold.

Adam Myers took the top spot in u14 points. Troy Collins took Under 12 Novice gold, while Jaiden Hoare won Under 12 Intermediate gold and Under 12 Advanced bronze.

Chloe Kinsella battled to Under 14 silver, with Joshua McGuinness also earning Under 14 Novice silver.

Podium places also went to Kayla Collins (Under 14 Novice silver), Jake Courtney McGauran (Under 8 Novice silver), Conor McClelland (Under 8 silver and Under 10 bronze), and Rocco Houston, who fought bravely for an Under 12 Novice points bronze.

Lauren O’Keeffe also took to the mats in ladies -65kg points taking a bronze and swiftly following up with a Gold in =65kg and another silver in Ladies Grand Champion.

The Light Contact divisions brought another wave of success. Feeney completed his treble with Under 12 gold, and Finn added a second with Under 14 gold.

Chloe Kinsella matched her points success with Under 14 gold, while Joshua McGuinness won Under 14 Novice gold alongside his points medal.

At Under 12 Novice level, Sam Balfe and Max Byron-May both struck gold, while Conor McClelland earned Under 8 bronze.

Patrick Maher stood tall with Under 18 Novice gold, and Reece Doyle a silver in Under 18 Light Contact.

The men’s -70kg category saw Nathan Farrell secure Novice gold. Callum O’Connor took the overall gold in his Advanced section in a tough fight.

Veteran fighter Ann Marie O’Grady showed her experience by collecting +65kg Vets gold and -65kg Vets silver. Adam Myers added to his gold with a Silver in U14 Kick Light.

In the Women’s divisions, TMA fighters achieved phenomenal results.

Eryn Birkhead claimed gold in -65kg, with Shauna Fitzpatrick securing silver and Lauren O’Keefe taking bronze.

But it was Ellen McCaughey who stole the show, sweeping multiple categories: gold in -65kg Kick Light, gold in -65kg Light Contact, gold in +65kg Kick Light, plus two silvers in +65kg Points and the Female Points Grand Champion division.

Among the youngest and novice fighters, there were plenty of breakthrough performances.

Ollie Bryd and Logan Shaw both struck gold in the Under 6 Novice category, while Hayley Meenaghan earned Under 10 Novice silver.

Filip Konkel delivered Under 14 Novice gold, all showing plenty of promise for the years ahead.