Templeogue find themselves in a relegation play-off with Vin’s

Ciaran Kilkenny kicks a score for Castleknock as his Dublin team mate Niall Scully looks on. Photo by Niall O’Connell

TEMPLEOGUE Synge Street would be unable to pick up a victory against Castleknock in their last group stage game of the Senior 1 Football Championship.

After a draw against Ballymun Kickhams and a narrow defeat to Whitehall Colmcille, Templeogue would have been confident that they could compete with Castleknock and even get something out of the game at O’Toole Park last Sunday.

Unfortunately that was not to be and the prowess of Castleknock’s 15, which included the likes of Dublin star man Ciaran Kilkenny was too much for Templeogue to deal with.

Despite Templeogue scoring two goals in the first half from Scott McConnell and Dublin footballer Lorcan O’Dell. The final score would end up being 1-24 to 2-11 in favour of Castleknock.

Templeogue got off to a flying start in the game and after 12 minutes or so had managed to accumulate an incredibly healthy 11 point lead.

Following this extremely strong opening to the match they were unable to keep up the pressure and Castleknock would worm their way back into the game managing to reduce the deficit to a single point as the two teams made their way off the pitch for half time.

Castleknock had come within four points of Templeogue as the first half’s normal time came to a close but an extended period of extra time before the whistle to call for the end of the first half allowed Castleknock to make it even closer with Conor Chawke, Luke Swan and Kilkenny all kicking over the bar to bring the difference between the two teams to a single point at the break, a hugely impressive recovery from Castleknock after conceding two early goals and finding themselves down by 11 points at one stage in the first half.

Castleknock would pick up where they left off in the second half with the likes of Sam Moloney, Darragh Warnock, Conor Chawke and Ciaran Kilkenny all contributing throughout the second half and gave Castleknock an eight point lead as the teams approached the hour mark of the game.

Despite the likes of Lorcan O’Dell and Niall Scully continuing to kick scores for the Southside team the game was beyond them and would finish in favour of Castleknock. Templeogue now find themselves in a relegation play off against St Vincent’s while Castleknock will progress to the Championship Quarter Finals.