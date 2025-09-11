Ex-inmate is a trained barber and in business for himself
A FORMER inmate who lost out on a potential career in football, managed to get clean in jail and has turned his life around, working as a barber and operating two side business ventures.
Nathan Benson (27), from Knocklyon, received a three-year sentence 2019 for theft and assault, having built up 33 convictions in a relatively short period of time.
AUTHOREcho Staff
