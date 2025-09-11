Search
Ex-inmate is a trained barber and in business for himself
Nathan Benson turned his life around

Ex-inmate is a trained barber and in business for himself

Echo StaffSeptember 11, 2025 11:32 am

A FORMER inmate who lost out on a potential career in football, managed to get clean in jail and has turned his life around, working as a barber and operating two side business ventures.

Nathan Benson (27), from Knocklyon, received a three-year sentence 2019 for theft and assault, having built up 33 convictions in a relatively short period of time.

Read More


Over €5,000 raised for charities with tournament in St Anne’s

Tallaght

Over €5,000 was raised at the weekend in aid of Tallaght child Archie Ennis fighting Muscular Dystrophy and the Down Syndrome Centre...

Residents object to trees outside St Kilian’s church being felled

Tallaght

Trees outside St Kilian’s church in Kingswood were considered a “real danger” to pedestrians and were entirely removed amid the disappointment of...

Celebrating recoveries from substance abuse and addiction

Tallaght

Creating a “healthier, more compassionate” community is one of the goals of Tallaght Recovery Month launched last Monday by the Tallaght Drugs...

Parents might have to manage traffic problem

Tallaght

Parents at a Tallaght school are considering “managing traffic themselves” at morning drop-off times as their concerns about road safety have been...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST