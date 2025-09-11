Balancing on beams, spinning and sliding!

Search
At the opening of the new upgraded Knockmitten playspace

Echo StaffSeptember 11, 2025 11:34 am

the upgraded Knockmitten Playspace was officially opened last Monday (August 25), by Councillor Francis Timmons, Area Chair for Clondalkin, along with Cllrs Shirley O’Hara, Linda de Courcy, and Eoin Ó Broin at the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Timmons said: “We recognise that this playspace upgrade was eagerly anticipated by the local community and has already been well-utilised, with many families gathering here daily.

‘The new equipment, including swings, an embankment slide, a playhouse, spinner, see-saw, stepping stones, and balancing beams, offers something for children of all ages and encourages imaginative play.”

Cllr Timmons also thanked the local community and Knockmitten Community Centre for their patience during construction and acknowledged the Department of Rural and Community Development for supporting the project under the Community Recognition Fund.

The upgraded playspace is already proving to be a vibrant hub for families and a positive boost to the local community.

