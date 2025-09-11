‘Slowdown’ cry as report lists 34 deaths of children

Mayor Pamela Kearns with Garda Luke Goonan, Orlaith Maguire (Road Safety Officer SDCC), Road Safety Warden Anita Mooney, School Principal Claire Durr and students from Senior Infants and Second class at the launch of the Back to School Road Safety Campaign in Scoil Maelruan in Old Bawn, Tallaght. Photo by Ben Ryan

THIRTY-FOUR children aged 15 and under were killed on Irish roads and a further 592 seriously injured during a 5-year period, according to the Road Safety Authority child casualties report of 2019–2023.

This age group represented 4 per cent of fatalities and 8 per cent of total serious injuries during this time.

South Dublin County Council believes we can make our roads a safer place for our children and is appealing to all parents, guardians, teachers and all road users to make road safety a priority, as schools are now returning for the new academic year.

The reports show that two-thirds of the 626 child casualties(killed or seriously injured) were either ped-estrians (49 per cent) cyclists (19 per cent), with highest numbers occurring in Dublin and Cork, 25 per cent were passengers, 3 per cent were e-scooter users and 2 per cent were motorcyclists with 2 per cent being drivers.

Irish roads will experience a significant increase in traffic volumes as schools and work routines begin to return.

Pamela Kearns, Mayor of South Dublin County Council, said: “I was delighted today to be at the launch of SDCC back-to-school road safety campaign and I would like to share with you some of the key points we need to be conscious of to ensure your children’s safety. Please let children out of the car in a safe place beside the footpath.

“Do not block the sight line of school wardens, who carry out such an important role in keeping children safe, crossing the road to get to and from school.

“Do not park on double yellow lines, on the footpath or on cycle lanes. Not only is it illegal it can also cause a serious and dangerous situation for small children weaving in and out between parked cars and moving vehicles.

“Do watch out for children cycling to school.

“Do provide your child with some article of high visibility clothing or armband. Be safe be seen. All road users have a duty of care to protect children as they go to and from school, these few simple guidelines will ensure that we can do that.

“So, this September I ask all parents, guardians and other road users. Watch out for that child, it could be yours.”

Orlaith Maguire, Road Safety Officer at South Dublin County Council says: “Children are our most vulnerable road users, and they cannot be responsible for their own safety when using the road.

They simply do not have the cognitive skills to allow them to recognise danger, therefore programmes like SDCC ‘Back to School’ campaign and the ‘Safe Cross Code’ are vital in teaching children essential road safety skills at a young age.

“No child under 12 years should walk or cycle to school without supervision. Child restraints when transporting children by car must be used, as the driver of the car is responsible to ensure that anyone aged 17 years or under is wearing the correct child restraint/ seatbelt, or face 3 penalty points and a cash fine.

“Parents must speak to their children about road safety and how to stay safe when walking or cycling to school, how to cross the road at a safe place, and how to get out of the car safely on the safety side by the footpath.

“Parents play a hugely important role in educating their children on road safety matters and should lead by example. Walk the extra distance to cross at a safe place like a pedestrian crossing.”

This campaign is aimed at raising awareness within the community, highlighting to all drivers that there are a lot more children out and about near the roads. This September please – ‘Slow down and expect the unexpected!’

Further information can be found by emailing info@sdublincoco.ie