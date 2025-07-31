Mobile library’s wheelchair lifts found wanting after inspections

Two of the council’s three Mobile Library vehicles are undergoing repairs to their wheelchair lifts.

South Dublin County Council’s library services operate Monday to Thursdays, visiting 36 locations around the south of the county every week.

Cllr Eoin Ó Broin (SD) asked SDCC to clarify when “the Mobile Library Wheelchair Lifts, that are currently out of order, will be repaired” at the full council meeting on Monday, July 14.

Director of Community Lorna Maxwell said her department were “investigating the options available to us to repair or replace these lifts” as soon as possible.

“All three of our mobile library vehicles are equipped with platform wheelchair lifts to ensure inclusive access for all members of the community,” her reply to Cllr Ó Broin’s question read.

“These lifts are subject to annual safety inspections. During the most recent inspection, defects were identified in the lifts on two of our vehicles.

“This matter is being treated as a priority and we are working to have the necessary work completed as soon as possible.

She said that in the meantime “we are taking measures to arrange alternative solutions for our customers to minimise any inconvenience caused by this temporary disruption”.

The measures include “offering a home delivery service and prioritising the use of the third vehicle, which is not currently affected by lift maintenance requirements, on routes that include regular users with accessibility needs”.

“We remain committed to providing an accessible and reliable service, and we appreciate your understanding during this temporary disruption,” Ms Maxwell added.

