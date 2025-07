Attending the graduation were Aoife Canning, Hayley O’Neill, Des Henry, Leanne O’ Callaghan (members of WALKs Career & Employment Team); Sharon Larkin (Director of HR); Stacy Butler, Shane O’ Neill, Amanda McArdle, Patrick Ennis, Niamh Kane (WALKways graduates); Elaine Nolan (WALK Director of Day Services); Barbara Keogh Dunne (CEO of TUH) and Sadbh Butler (WALKways Graduate)

The WALKways Programme at TUH continues to make a meaningful impact by supporting people with disabilities to gain valuable work experience and build confidence.

Over the past eight years, 67 participants have graduated from the programme, many progressing to employment or further education.