An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) has granted planning permission for 265 apartments to be built in four blocks at Terenure College, overturning a previous decision by Dublin City Council (DCC).

Developer Lioncor subsidiary1 Celbridge West Land Ltd sought permission for the large-scale residential development, which also includes 19 four-bed houses, and lodged an appeal in March, following refusal from DCC.