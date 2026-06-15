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More awareness needed in relation to garden waste
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More awareness needed in relation to garden waste

Grace HarteJune 15, 2026 10:50 am

Greater public awareness is needed in relation to the illegal dumping of garden waste in communal spaces, according to local councillors.

The issue was raised at an area meeting to clarify the information that is available to members of the public regarding garden waste disposal.

South Dublin County Council has highlighted its commitment to spreading awareness through social media, community newsletters and public signage to ensure responsible disposal of waste.

Garden waste signage has been “erected on light poles in areas impacted by illegal dumping of garden waste” and a garden waste awareness campaign have been just some of the measures undertaken by the council to shed light on the issue.

To ensure the proper disposal of organic waste, such as garden clippings, the council has urged members of the community to use their own domestic bin or compost unit.

Green waste that is not the result of the maintenance of public green areas or community clean ups is deemed illegally dumped waste and can lead to a financial penalty.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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