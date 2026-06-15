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Volunteers honoured at awards ceremony
Clondalkin Autism Friendly Town were honoured at the awards on Tuesday

Volunteers honoured at awards ceremony

Echo StaffJune 15, 2026 11:05 am

Festivities kicked off this week in Clondalkin as the annual Summer Festival began in the village, with a special community awards ceremony taking center stage on Tuesday.

Local volunteers were awarded for their hard work at a ceremony in the Orchard Lodge on June 9, where councillors and community members flocked to show their support.

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